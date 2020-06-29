Free COVID-19 testing in Madelia Wednesday

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Watonwan County, the State of Minnesota is partnering with the City of Madelia, Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic, and Watonwan County Public Health to offer COVID-19 testing on July 1.
The testing is free and available to anyone who wants to be tested and will take place from noon to 7 PM at the Madelia High School.
Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm says COVID-19 can spread easily in communities, and sometimes people can spread the infection when they don’t even know they are infected
Anyone who wants to be tested is encouraged to come, even if they don’t have symptoms of COVID-19. No insurance or identification is needed. Residents of Watonwan and neighboring counties are eligible to be tested, but health officials encourage those who live farther away to be tested at their local clinics.
Officials due encourage people to pre-register to avoid long lines.
Visit COVID-19 Testing at Madelia High School for more information and to sign up for an appointment.
