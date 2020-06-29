Governments step up testing as number of new coronavirus cases surges

The United States, the worst affected country, reported 42,600 newly confirmed infections as of Saturday, with the total surpassing 2.5 million, or about a quarter of all of the more than 10 million confirmed cases worldwide, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Experts say the actual numbers, both in the U.S. and globally, are likely to be far higher due to the large number of apparently asymptomatic cases and issues with testing.