Highway 93 closes due to flooding

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) — Highway 93 between the city of Henderson and U.S. Highway 169 closed Monday for the fourth time this year.
Due to the Monday morning’s rainfall, the Rush River rose, causing water to seep over the roadway.
The highway will remain closed until water levels recede to allow for safe passage along the roadway for all motorists.
MnDOT is rerouting traffic using alternate routes outlined below:
- EAST DETOUR:
- Highway 169 at St. Peter;
- Sibley County Road 8;
- Sibley County Road 17; and
- Highway 19.
- WEST DETOUR:
- Highway 14;
- Highway 15;
- and Highway 19.
