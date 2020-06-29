Highway 93 closes due to flooding

This is the fourth time this year the highway has had to close due to flooding

Highway 93 closes due to flooding
Highway 93 between the city of Henderson and U.S. Highway 169 closed Monday for the fourth time this year. (Source: MnDOT District 7)
By Jake Rinehart | June 29, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT - Updated June 29 at 5:38 PM

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) — Highway 93 between the city of Henderson and U.S. Highway 169 closed Monday for the fourth time this year.

Due to the Monday morning’s rainfall, the Rush River rose, causing water to seep over the roadway.

The highway will remain closed until water levels recede to allow for safe passage along the roadway for all motorists.

MnDOT is rerouting traffic using alternate routes outlined below:

  • EAST DETOUR:
    • Highway 169 at St. Peter;
    • Sibley County Road 8;
    • Sibley County Road 17; and
    • Highway 19.
  • WEST DETOUR:
    • Highway 14;
    • Highway 15;
    • and Highway 19.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.