ICU hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to decline in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - ICU hospitalizations due to COVID-19 now at their lowest level since May 2.
278 people are currently hospitalized with 140 in the ICU. More than 4,000 Minnesotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 315 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 35,861.
There have been 10 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,435. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,129.
31,225 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 592,955.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 28,735 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
17,758 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been three additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 707.
300,437 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.