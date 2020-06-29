Local woman wins body building competition

“Well I kind of have a history of competing, I have a competitive nature. I actually competed in this show specifically six years ago, it was my very first show. In three years I competed in a total of six shows over three years and took five years off. It was exciting, sometimes you need that time to regroup, and ground yourself again and come back at it stronger. Of course I am five years older coming in at 42 years old now, I think I have a whole different perspective now on the training, and the dedication that it takes and I have a great team behind me as far as my coaching,” Body Builder, Breanna Ludeman said.