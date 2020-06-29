Mankato City Council sets date for virtual public hearing for emergency face mask ordinance

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato City Council voted to set a date of hearing for an emergency order Monday that would require the public to wear face masks in indoor public spaces.
The virtual hearing is set for July 6 where the public can weigh-in on the emergency order before the council makes a decision.
If approved, the emergency order would require individuals to wear masks while in indoor public settings, and if approved, would go into effect July 7.
“We do want the input of the citizens and we will get it,” said Mayor Najwa Massad. “Coming on July 6 we will do the vote, and however we vote, that is how we vote. I believe everyone has the citizens and the community utmost in their mind.”
Other options discussed Monday included developing a campaign to advocate wearing face masks while in public.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.