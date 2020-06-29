MDA awards area counties with grants to combat noxious weeds

MDA awards area counties with grants to combat noxious weeds
By Jake Rinehart | June 29, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT - Updated June 29 at 6:12 PM

(KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced it has awarded $537,000 in grants to help communities across the state battle noxious weeds.

Noxious weeds are defined by the agency as “plants that have the potential or are known to be harmful to human or animal health, the environment, public roads, crops, livestock, or other property.” Currently, there are 48 plants on Minnesota’s Noxious Weed List.

Area recipients of funding include Nicollet County Public Works, Renville County Soil and Water Conversation District and Meeker County Soil and Water Conversation District.

Nicollet County Public Works and the Meeker County SWCD were awarded $10,000 for their projects, with the Renville County SWCD being awarded $7,515.

The MDA says the funds allocated to the 35 projects will be used to purchase equipment and supplies, conduct mapping and outreach activities and hire private applicators to manage noxious weeds.

