Minnesota Department of Transportation chooses concept of intersection project for Highways 169, 22 and 99

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has decided on a solution to improve safety at the intersections connecting Highways 169, 22 and 99.
The highways connect the cities of Mankato and St. Peter.
MnDOT will create a dual left turn at the intersection of Highways 169 and 22 and a restricted crossing u-turn.
MnDOT said during a meeting with St. Peter City Council Monday that the concept will reduce right-angle crashes.
It will also improve capacity and improve the timing of signals to help with traffic flow.
The project is slated to begin in 2023.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.