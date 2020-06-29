Rodning competing for hometown team, staying ready for Blue Jays

“This is fourth year in Minor League ball. I was kind of thinking this is a critical year for him. But he did get a call yesterday from the Blue Jays. They know he’s pitching now, and they asked him, when can you be ready if we need you. They’re getting their rosters ready, he’s got to be ready. He could get a call. They also said they may do a fall league. He might end up pitching amateur ball the whole year, or he could get called tonight. Whatever it is, we’re just thankful for the opportunity to play amateur ball and be with his buddies here,” said Brian.