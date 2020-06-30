8 to be inducted into Minnesota State Athletics Hall of Fame

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Hall of Fame Selection Committee announced it will be inducting eight new members into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame this year.
The committee also announced Tuesday its team inductee and the 2020 service and philanthropic award recipients.
The 2020 Hall of Fame Class includes Aaron Fox, MSU’s all-time leading scorer in the Division I era, Brittany Henderson, who earned women’s track and field All-American honors 14 times during her collegiate career and Marty Wahle, one of the most decorated student-athletes in MSU program history.
Chris Painter, Dan Rotschadl and Randy Zellmer are scheduled to enter the school’s Hall of Fame in the Builders Category.
The 2007-08 wrestling team will also be recognized and inducted into the Hall of Fame for its success during that particular season, which included an overall record of 20-1-1, ending the season ranked No. 1 in all of Division II wrestling and finishing runner-up at the NCAA Division II National Championship, where they were just edged by the University of Nebraska at Kearney by a final score of 108.5 to 108.
The winners of this year’s Philanthropic Award are Brad Koenig and Mark Koenig, while the Jim Schaffer Service Award will be presented to Todd Pfingsten, director of campus recreation at MSU.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 2 in the Centennial Student Union Ballroom on the MNSU campus.
Ticket information will is scheduled to be released in July.
