Blue Earth County Library welcomes patrons back in limited capacity

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth County Library began welcoming back patrons last week on a limited basis, hoping to reach a new state of normalcy.
Services the library is providing are limited, but you can still take advantage of no-contact pickup, the book by mail program, book the children’s space by appointment and use the computer by appointment.
Safety isn’t being overlooked as visitors are welcomed back.
The library is encouraging people to wear masks upon entering the building, has hand sanitizer stations available, takes time between each visit to clean and quarantine materials for a few days upon being returned.
“On behalf of my staff and myself, it’s really nice to be seeing our patrons again,” said Kelly McBride, director of the Blue Earth County Library. “We’ve missed everybody and we are really looking forward to a new normal I guess and getting people inside our building to say hello and catch up on what’s been going on.”
For more information on how to book an appointment or take advantage of different services the library is currently offering, visit BEClibrary.org or call 507-304-4020.
