CCHA, FloSports announce deal for streaming rights

(KEYC) — Although the Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey program will be joining a new conference for the 2021-222 season, the ways fans watch games won’t be changing all too much.
FloSports announced Tuesday it has entered into an exclusive multiyear streaming agreement with the Central Collegiate Hockey Association. The agreement will see that every regular season and postseason game that is hosted by a CCHA member school is streamed live and available on-demand on FloHockey.
“We are incredibly enthused to announce this partnership with FloSports. Fans of the CCHA schools are already familiar with FloSports and this allows us to continue to build on that relationship,” said Morris Kurtz, an athletics and hockey consultant who has guided the CCHA member schools through legal incorporation, the creation of league bylaws and the search for a league commissioner. “I have enjoyed working with these schools as they continue to checkoff a number of significant milestone accomplishments that are setting them up for a very exciting future as a powerhouse in collegiate hockey.”
Minnesota State and six other programs are scheduled to exit the Western Collegiate Hockey Association at the expiration of the 2020-21 season.
Joining the Mavericks in the CCHA are Bemidji State University, Bowling Green State University, Ferris State University, Lake Superior State University, Michigan Technological University and Northern Michigan University.
“It’s great to step in as the new leader and have this relationship already in place,” CCHA Commissioner Don Lucia said. “I have obviously been around college hockey for a long time and I am extremely impressed with what FloSports has done to elevate and promote the game by making it more accessible to our fan base throughout the season. I look forward to working with them in my new role as CCHA Commissioner and I am confident we can continue to grow together as we progress toward launching league play 16 months from now.”
FloSports is a leading provider in broadcasting collegiate athletics and has established relationships with the Big 12 Conference, Conference USA, the Mountain West Conference and the NCAA.
