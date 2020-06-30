CCHA, FloSports announce deal for streaming rights

“It’s great to step in as the new leader and have this relationship already in place,” CCHA Commissioner Don Lucia said. “I have obviously been around college hockey for a long time and I am extremely impressed with what FloSports has done to elevate and promote the game by making it more accessible to our fan base throughout the season. I look forward to working with them in my new role as CCHA Commissioner and I am confident we can continue to grow together as we progress toward launching league play 16 months from now.”