Flash flooding damages Valley Veggies and Flowers

JUDSON, Minn. (KEYC) — Valley Veggies and Flowers outside Mankato on Highway 68 flooded Monday after heavy rainfall.
Flash flooding caused by heavy rain Sunday evening and Monday morning submerged Valley Veggies and Flowers along Highway 68 under almost 12 inches of water.
Most of the water receded only to reveal the damage.
“Well, if you’re on Facebook and you’ve seen the groundhog that is describing 2020, and he’s screaming, that would describe how I feel right now,” said owner Terri Anderson. “I wish I could just stand out here and scream. But that’s not going to make things any better or make it go any faster. I think this one is going to go down in the record books as one that we can remember.”
Luckily, there are a few volunteers to help clean-up the damage, but it's a race against time.
“That’s something that has to be done in a timely manner,” said Anderson. “If we don’t get the sludge off the plants within 24 to 48 hours, they will suffocate. So that’s what we’re looking at right now and at the moment what makes that so difficult is that it’s still so muddy and so soupy if I step off the edge of the grass here I sink almost up to my knee in mud.”
Damage caused by flooding isn't just limited to the thousands of plants and crops.
“This isn’t going to be over in a day or two,” said Anderson. “All four buildings have to be cleaned up. There’s sludge that’s very thick in those and if we leave it in there it’s going to smell like a sewer. So there’s a lot of work ahead of us to say the least. A lot of clean-up to do.”
“Between the COVID-19 virus which has changed how I have to do business here - to all the sludge and all the water - what can you say,” said Anderson. “Well maybe I should say I believe in being strong and resilient and that’s what I plan on being, so I’m not giving up yet.”
Terry Anderson said customers can stay up to date on Valley Veggie’s clean-up on their Facebook page and to look for any news on when they will re-open.
