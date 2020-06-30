Get Mankato PPE produces thousands of masks for local healthcare workers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local group of volunteers pulls together to pull off some pretty impressive numbers in our local fight against COVID 19.
Get Mankato PPE founder, Priscilla Roos says as of last week the group had produced 27,484 masks, 11,590 headbands, 349 scrub caps, and 118 bias tape mask holders. The group was founded in March as a grassroots effort to provide personal protective equipment for local health care workers. Their mission was quickly embraced by the community with funding, materials, space, and time.
