KEYC News Now Weather Forecast

Another warm and humid day will lead to a chance for a few strong thunderstorms late this tonight. The greatest potential for a few severe storms should be near and west of US-59 . Storms may linger into Wednesday, with hot and humid conditions becoming the main story as we head into the 4th of July weekend.
The current forecast for the weekend is for warm temperatures in the 80s and 90s. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms on Sunday but at this time most locations are expected to remain dry.
