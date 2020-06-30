Le Seuer Country Club prepares for Fourth of July event after recent rainfall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 4 and a half inches of rainfall in Le Sueur had the city’s Country Club looking a little different than a normal Monday afternoon.
This is a look at some of the receding waters at the golf course. However, spirits remained high on the course. An event scheduled for Monday morning was rescheduled just a few hours to the afternoon. The course is also preparing for a big weekend, and they say the heavy rain shouldn’t be a concern.
“The thing about this golf course is that it dries really well. It was basically built on top of a sandpit so it takes a lot of water. The creek is already starting to recede and by this afternoon it should be well within its banks and then we’ll assess the damage if there’s any damage to the bridges or anything but I don’t think there’s anything for them to be worried about. It’ll be golf as usual,” says Tom Meier, Le Seuer Country Club
The Le Sueur Country Club has tee times open leading up to the holiday. They’re also hosting a Fourth of July scramble with members with a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start.
