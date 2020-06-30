Mankato City Council encourages residents to voice feedback about mask ordinance before vote

Mankato City Council sets date for virtual public hearing for emergency face mask ordinance
By Jake Rinehart | June 30, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT - Updated June 30 at 8:11 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato City Council is inviting the public to provide feedback about the potential mask ordinance prior to Monday’s vote.

The council originally proposed the idea at a June 22 council meeting, where it voted to host a special meeting Monday to discuss the matter further.

After Monday’s meeting, the council determined it would vote on enforcing an ordinance that would require the public to wear a face mask at all times while indoors within the Mankato city limits.

“We do want the input of the citizens, and we will get it,” said Mayor Najwa Massad. “Coming on July 6 we will do the vote, and however we vote, that is how we vote. I believe everyone has the citizens and the community utmost in their mind.”

Community members can voice their opinions by contacting their respective representatives.

Member Title Phone Email
Najwa Massad Mayor 507-387-8693 nmassad@mankatomn.gov
Mike Laven At Large 507-720-8674 mlaven@mankatomn.gov
Karen Foreman Ward 1 507-382-4256 kforeman@mankatomn.gov
Dennis Dieken Ward 2 507-720-1817 ddieken@mankatomn.gov
Mark Frost Ward 3 507-340-2115 mfrost@mankatomn.gov
Jenn Melby-Kelley Ward 4 507-720-2502 jmelby-kelley@mankatomn.gov
Jessica Hatanpa Ward 5 507-613-8067 jhatanpa@mankatomn.gov

Furthermore, members of the community can also provide feedback by completing a Greater Mankato Growth survey.

GMG Mask Ordinance Survey

On Monday, July 6 the Mankato City Council will consider an emergency ordinance which may establish a requirement that a mask/face covering be worn when in indoor spaces of public accommodation. If approved, the ordinance would go into effect July 7 and be in effect for 60 days, unless extended by the Council.

