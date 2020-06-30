Mankato City Council encourages residents to voice feedback about mask ordinance before vote

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato City Council is inviting the public to provide feedback about the potential mask ordinance prior to Monday’s vote.
The council originally proposed the idea at a June 22 council meeting, where it voted to host a special meeting Monday to discuss the matter further.
After Monday’s meeting, the council determined it would vote on enforcing an ordinance that would require the public to wear a face mask at all times while indoors within the Mankato city limits.
“We do want the input of the citizens, and we will get it,” said Mayor Najwa Massad. “Coming on July 6 we will do the vote, and however we vote, that is how we vote. I believe everyone has the citizens and the community utmost in their mind.”
Community members can voice their opinions by contacting their respective representatives.
Furthermore, members of the community can also provide feedback by completing a Greater Mankato Growth survey.
