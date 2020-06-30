Minnesota develops daily capacity of 20,000 COVID-19 tests; hospilatizations continue to fall

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - On Monday, Minnesota reached a new milestone, developing a daily capacity of 20,000 COVID-19 tests. As of Tuesday, June 30, the total approximate number of tests completed is 605,316.
Hospitalization and ICU rates due to COVID-19 continue decreasing. 270 people are hospitalized, 136 in ICU.
4,054 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 444 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 36,303.
The state’s daily death total remains in the single digits. There have been 6 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,441. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,131.
31,601 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 28,944 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
23,078 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been five additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 713.
303,775 people have been tested statewide.
