Multiple southern Minnesota roads and parks remain closed due to flooding

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A few southern Minnesota roads and parks remain closed Tuesday afternoon due to flooding.
Highway 93 between Highway 169 and Ridge Road in Henderson is closed, with a detour in place. Also, Highway 19 is closed between 501st and 511th Avenues near Winthrop. Near Courtland, Highway 68 is closed near County Road 45 due to a mudslide. Staying in Nicollet County, officials say 7 Mile Creek Park is currently closed to the public and will remain closed until further notice.
“There’s several trails and culvert crossings that have been washed out and we’re still working with FEMA from our flooding event from last year and it will probably be a little while before everything is cleaned up and everything is back open,” says Seth Greenwood, Nicollet County Public Works.
Greenwood says when the park does reopen, guests should be aware there will still be debris to watch out for. You can stay up to date with the latest flooding-related closures, just head to 511mn.org
