National Pollinator Week spreads awareness on the importance of protecting pollinators

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesotans continue to make an impact on pollinators and their habitat.
Over the last 50 years, the number of pollinators has decreased and some have also faced habitat loss, but there are simple ways to change that.
One of the many conservation practices being used in Minnesota is protecting native vegetation and flowering plants, along with proper pesticide application.
“We’ve developed a lot of best management practices, be it for your residential lawn in Minneapolis or for the seed treatment you’re using out in Blue Earth County, so we have a lot of information on our website for those interested in pesticide best management practices,” said Whitney Place, assistant commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
A link to best pesticide management practices can be found here.
A link to the Lawns to Legumes program can be found here.
