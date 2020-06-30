Organizers consider modified format for Songs on the Lawn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s annual free summer concert series Songs on the Lawn won’t be happening in July, but organizers haven’t pulled the plug on the event just yet.
The event, typically held in June at the city center in Mankato, was initially postponed to July. Alternative options are being considered for August. Organizers say they’re looking into coordinating with Alive After Five and potentially doing a modified format of that this year.
Songs on the Lawn is expected to continue with regular June scheduling in 2021.
