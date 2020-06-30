Secretary Elaine Chao discusses $800 million in grants for airports around the country

WASHINGTON (GRAY DC/KEYC) — The Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday that $800 million is being spread around 383 airports around the country for infrastructure projects.
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao discusses what these dollars will be used for as airports struggle financially because of the coronavirus.
Airports in southern Minnesota that received funding include the Owatonna Degner Regional Airport, Fairmont Municipal Airport, Windom Municipal Airport and St. James Municipal Airport.
Watch the one-on-one interview.
Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved. KEYC News Now contributed to this report.