Secretary Elaine Chao discusses $800 million in grants for airports around the country

By PETER ZAMPA Gray DC | June 30, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT - Updated June 30 at 4:48 PM

WASHINGTON (GRAY DC/KEYC) — The Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday that $800 million is being spread around 383 airports around the country for infrastructure projects.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao discusses what these dollars will be used for as airports struggle financially because of the coronavirus.

Airports in southern Minnesota that received funding include the Owatonna Degner Regional Airport, Fairmont Municipal Airport, Windom Municipal Airport and St. James Municipal Airport.

Airport Award Amount Description of Work
Owatonna Degner Regional Airport $272,733 Construct/modify/improve/rehabilitate hangar
Fairmont Municipal Airport $288,588 Construct taxiway
Windom Municipal Airport $250,000 Install runway vertical/visual guidance system and rehabilitate runway lighting
St. James Municipal Airport $374,153 Construct taxi lane, install runway vertical/visual guidance system and reconstruct perimeter fencing not required by 49 CFR 1542

