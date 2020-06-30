University of Minnesota, Edina, Rochester, announce requirements on wearing face masks

MINNESOTA (KEYC) - The University of Minnesota, as well as the cities of Edina and Rochester, have new requirements for wearing face masks in public places.
University officials sent an e-mail to students yesterday announcing that beginning Wednesday, all faculty, students, and visitors to the campuses will be required to wear a face-covering in any enclosed indoor space. Exceptions include an assigned apartment or residence hall or when alone in an office or study area.
In Edina and Rochester, the city councils voted Monday to require face masks in all city facilities.
In Mankato, the City Council voted last night to set a date for a public hearing on an emergency order that would require face masks in indoor public spaces. The virtual hearing is set for July 6th where the public can weigh-in. If passed, the ordinance would go into effect July 7.
