Why you feel ‘sticky’ when it’s hot and humid

The human body likes to maintain a consistent temperature, which is somewhere in the ball park of 98.6º F. During the summer months it can get pretty hot out and cause our body temperature to rise. When this happens our body begins to sweat. Sweating is not a bad thing, it is a normal body reaction. As we sweat water is released through glands in the skin, once on the skin the water will evaporate. It is this evaporation that helps cool the body and is known as evaporative cooling.