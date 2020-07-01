Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act goes into effect; pharmaceutical industry sues against it

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A new state law taking effect Wednesday gives Minnesota diabetics that can’t afford insulin, the emergency supplies they need.
The Legislature passed the program within the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act in April. Smith was a 26-year-old Minneapolis man who died in 2017 of complications from rationing his insulin. He couldn’t pay the $1,300 per month needed for the drug and test supplies. The law allows qualifying diabetics with less than seven days worth of the lifesaving drug left to pay no more than $35 to get a one-time 30-day supply from their pharmacy.
Meanwhile, The drug industry is suing to overturn that new insulin law. The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America filed a lawsuit in federal court in Minnesota late last night, just hours before the law took effect. It’s asking the court to declare the law unconstitutional and issue a permanent injunction against enforcement.
