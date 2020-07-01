Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act goes into effect; pharmaceutical industry sues against it

The Legislature passed the program within the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act in April. Smith was a 26-year-old Minneapolis man who died in 2017 of complications from rationing his insulin. He couldn’t pay the $1,300 per month needed for the drug and test supplies. The law allows qualifying diabetics with less than seven days worth of the lifesaving drug left to pay no more than $35 to get a one-time 30-day supply from their pharmacy.