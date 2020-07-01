Breweries are heavily reliant on a clean atmosphere for production

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Breweries are taking extra precautions with COVID-19 as sanitation is a big part of the brewing process.
Mankato Brewery just recently switched again to outside-only seating with the recent outbreak that occurred in the Mankato area.
In addition, the brewery has limited hours, are not overlapping production crew while customers are present and are limiting the number of patrons at a table.
“Anywhere from 80-90% of brewing beer is sanitation, so they are sanitizing every time they touch a gasket, a fitting, adjusting valves or anything like that or hooking up hoses. Everything is sanitized with isopropyl alcohol and sanitizers,” explained Mankato Brewery Owner Tim Tupy. “Their hands are constantly clean.”
Tupy says they have had no customer complaints with the guidelines, just a few customers wanting clarifications.
