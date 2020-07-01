Free COVID-19 tests offered in Madelia, Watonwan County

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health and Watonwan County offered free COVID testing Wednesday at Madelia High School.
Watonwan County partnered with the MDH as confirmed cases continue to circulate in the county and south-central Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, Watonwan has 206 confirmed cases and is conducting testing with special consideration of the county’s three food plants.
“We did notice that there was an uptick in our county, and as a result, we were asked by MDH if we would be open to doing mass testing in our county to get a better handle on the spread of the disease within the community,” said Watonwan County Human Services Director Naomi Ochsendorf.
Free testing by appointment will be offered again next Wednesday, July 8 from noon to 7 p.m. at St. James High School.
