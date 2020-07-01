Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota delivers newest home in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota delivered their newest house to its permanent location Wednesday morning.
Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit that works to build stable, affordable housing.
The team moved the structure from St. Peter High School where it was partially built by students.
Homeowners Rugiyo Hussen and Mohamed Mohamed said they expect to move in by August.
“It is exciting, seeing the house move in and everything else. My family is looking forward to it to be part of the St. Peter community,” Mohamed said.
Family Services Manager Taylor Schmeling said St. Peter High School students build the second floor of the home during their shop class.
Movers then bring the house to the foundation, which is built on site by volunteers.
“We like to give the families a stable, home to be built in with a yard and a place for their kids to grow,” Schmeling said.
According to their website, Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota has built over 140 homes in the region.
