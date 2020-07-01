Health officials monitoring outbreak at Seneca Foods

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials in Faribault County say they are looking into a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Seneca Foods in Blue Earth.
Community Health and Human Services of Faribault & Martin Counties didn’t specify just how many cases have been linked to the company, but say they are working with United Hospital District and the Department of Health to monitor the outbreak.
Seneca Foods has implemented screening and safety measures to minimize the spread.
Faribault County has a total of 20 active cases of COVID-19. The county has had a total of 53 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
