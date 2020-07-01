Insulin affordability act goes into effect, pharmaceutical companies file lawsuit

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act went into effect today making insulin more affordable to Minnesotans with diabetes.
The act is named after a 26-year-old Minneapolis man who died after rationing his insulin because of high prices.
The new safety net program allows patients to purchase a one-time, 30-day supply for $35 or less.
However, pharmaceutical companies filed a lawsuit against the act only hours before it went into effect.
“To the legislators who have fought beside us and the attorney general’s office and the entire diabetic community - thank you,” said Alec’s mother Nicole Smith-Holt, a chapter leader with T1International. “We are not done fighting. We have so much more work to do and we will not allow this to alter our path to success.”
Applicants may apply for the safety net program at MNInsulin.org
