MDH: 426 newly confirmed positive cases, four additional deaths tied to COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - State health officials reporting the lowest number of COVID-19 related deaths today in more than a week. Four new deaths have been identified, all of which are linked to long term care facilities.
The death toll is now at 1,445, and deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,135.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 426 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 36,716.
260 people are currently hospitalized, with 125 in ICU. That is the fewest number of ICU patients in two months. 4,081 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
29,854 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 617,107.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 29,410 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
23,553 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been five additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 717.
309,633 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.