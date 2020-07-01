Minnesota’s lakes, rivers expecting extra enforcement this weekend

(KEYC) — Operation Dry Water is a year-round boating under the influence awareness campaign aiming to bring awareness to the matter.
This year’s heightened awareness and enforcement will take place Friday through Sunday, with the goal of decreasing the number of alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities on the water.
In 2019, alcohol was a primary factor in 30% of boating-related deaths in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
"Wearing your life jacket is kind of like wearing a seat belt in a car," explained Minnesota Conservation Officer Chris Howe. "It's a very simple thing to do that can turn an unexpected dip into the water, it can prevent that from becoming a tragedy."
Howe continued saying having a designated boat driver, much like a designated driver, would be wise as the weather can make people feel more intoxicated than when they sit inside.
