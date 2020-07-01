Pork Quality Assurance, Transport Quality Assurance certification sessions to take place in July

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - University of Minnesota Extension along with Minnesota Pork Board are offering Pork Quality Assurance and Transport Quality Assurance certification sessions this month.
The certificates are a part of the We Care initiative that establishes ethical principles in the pork industry.
The sessions are free and pre-registration is required with no walk-ins allowed in an effort to follow physical distancing protocols.
The sessions will be held July 15 at the AmericInn in Marshall (1406 E Lyon St.) and July 22 in Mankato. at the Minnesota Pork Board Office (151 St. Andrews Ct., Ste. 810).
Both dates include a morning session of 9 a.m. to noon for PQA Plus certification and an evening session from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for TQA certification.
A third date is available at the Minnesota Pork Board Office in Mankato for PQA Plus certification on July 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
To register for any of the sessions, contact the Minnesota Pork Board via email, colleen@mnpork.com, or at the number 1-800-537-7675.
