Sibley County Sheriff’s Office investigate recent fire as possible arson

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office investigating a recent fire as possible arson.
The fire happened last week about three miles north of Henderson on Scenic Byway Road. While the cause remains under investigation, officials are suspecting arson.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and conviction of those responsible. The homeowners are also offering an additional $10,000 reward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office by calling 507-237-4330 or the Arson Hotline at 1-800-723-2020.
