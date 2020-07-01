Sibley County Sheriff’s Office investigate recent fire as possible arson

The fire happened last week about three miles north of Henderson on Scenic Byway Road. (Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelsey Barchenger | July 1, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 1:38 PM

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office investigating a recent fire as possible arson.

The fire happened last week about three miles north of Henderson on Scenic Byway Road. While the cause remains under investigation, officials are suspecting arson.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and conviction of those responsible. The homeowners are also offering an additional $10,000 reward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office by calling 507-237-4330 or the Arson Hotline at 1-800-723-2020.

