Star Light Early Learning Center adapts to meet demand

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - A child care center in Eagle Lake adding on to its services to help meet the growing demand.
Star Light Early Learning Center located in Epiphany Lutheran Church has undergone a remodeling project, transforming three of the church building classrooms into one large classroom. That’s opening up 14 new child care slots for toddlers, a new addition that its director says was needed long before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“We found out through the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation and First Children’s Finance that there were within the city of Eagle Lake about 107 spots short for childcare so they were trying to prompt people to add spots or to be able to take on more children with variances through the state,” says Amber Preston, Director of Star Light Early Learning Center.
A ribbon-cutting to celebrate the new addition takes place July 15 at 11:00 a.m. at the space, located at 605 Parkway Avenue in Eagle Lake.
