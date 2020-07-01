State guidance for what school will look like in the fall expected by the end of the month

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - At the beginning of July, school districts like Mankato Area Public Schools still don’t have a set plan for distance learning or in-person classes in the fall.
Guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education is expected by the end of the month, and the district said they are waiting for that decision.
“Based on the information they provide, then we’ll move forward with our plans,” Travis Olson, Director of Teaching and Learning at MAPS said.
The Minnesota Department of Education took part in an informational hearing at the Capitol this week, where they went into depth on three scenarios they are asking school districts to prepare for, starting with an in-person scenario.
“In planning this scenario, we are asking schools to create as much space between students, teachers and other personnel as possible,” said Minnesota Education Commissioner Mary Ricker.
The department said this scenario would be implemented if state COVID-19 metrics continue to stabilize.
A hybrid scenario would involve more strict social distancing and a capacity limit to 50 percent.
That limit would also apply to transportation like school buses.
The scenario could be implemented if state metrics get worse.
“It also could be implemented within a school if they experience a cluster of cases within the classroom or school,” Ricker said.
The third scenario would be the distance learning model.
The Minnesota Department of Education has been gathering feedback frequently during the initial phases of the transition.
This week's hearing was no different, with school district representatives statewide testifying.
Some raised concerns regarding access to Internet and learning materials and additional support.
Gov. Tim Walz’s office, the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Education will make a decision by the week of July 27th.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.