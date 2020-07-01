Watonwan County offers free testing amid increase in COVID-19 cases

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - A recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Watonwan County prompting a free testing opportunity for residents today.
Testing began at noon and runs until 7 p.m. tonight at the Madelia High School. Anyone who wants to be tested is encouraged to come, even if they don’t have symptoms of COVID-19. No insurance or identification is needed. Residents of Watonwan and neighboring counties are eligible to be tested, but health officials encourage those who live farther away to be tested at their local clinics.
