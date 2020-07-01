Welcome native makes Seattle’s 60-man player pool

(KEYC) — The MLB is restarting this month as players begin reporting to camp.
Former Martin County West standout Brandon Williamson got the call to be part of the Seattle Mariners’ 60-man player pool for the 2020 season.
“It was awesome, I was down with my buddy in California at the time. He had gotten the call before me to go to Cincinnati with the Reds. I was eating pizza, I got a random phone call from the Mariners’ GM. I was like ‘Hello, who is this?' I didn’t have the number. He was like ‘Hey this is Jerry Dipoto with the Mariners.’ I choked, and was like ‘Hey what’s up?‘” said Brandon Williamson, pitcher in the Seattle Mariners’ organization.
The second-round draft pick out of TCU from a year ago is a non-roster invitee which means the pitcher will be able to continue to develop as a prospect, even though the MiLB season was canceled.
“We’ll go to the Mariners’ stadium for three weeks to do like a spring training. After that, I’m on the taxi squad, so the big leaguers will start their season. I’ll go down to Tacoma to do intra-squad every day in case people get sick or hurt,” said Williamson.
Back in March, players were sent home from spring training due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since that time, Williamson has continued working out close to home.
“I feel really good. I’ve been throwing every day since we got home. I’m ready to go,” said Williamson.
While unlikely, there is a chance Williamson could make his MLB debut this season.
