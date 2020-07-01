Welcome native makes Seattle’s 60-man player pool

“It was awesome, I was down with my buddy in California at the time. He had gotten the call before me to go to Cincinnati with the Reds. I was eating pizza, I got a random phone call from the Mariners’ GM. I was like ‘Hello, who is this?' I didn’t have the number. He was like ‘Hey this is Jerry Dipoto with the Mariners.’ I choked, and was like ‘Hey what’s up?‘” said Brandon Williamson, pitcher in the Seattle Mariners’ organization.