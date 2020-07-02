Boy Scouts chapter in Mankato adapts to the changing world

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Boy Scouts chapter here in Mankato has been on its toes, adapting, throughout the Pandemic.
Many summer scout events have been canceled, creating financial pressures for the organization. In order to adjust, the Boy Scouts will be doing an On-Line-direct popcorn sale now through August 15th. Usually slated for fall, the popcorn drive was moved up due to the uncertainty of what the future may bring.
“Scout motto is to be prepared so we adapted, overcame, and are running program, just as we have done before, just in a different format,” says Scout Executive Ray Brauer.
To order popcorn and support the boy scouts, go to www.twinvalleybsa.org
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.