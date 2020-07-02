Buffalo Springs Lake to require face coverings at Friday’s fireworks show

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Face coverings will now be required for everyone attending Friday’s fireworks show at Buffalo Springs Lake. Authorities say they will enforcing this rule along with social distancing.
“I have an abundance of officers. I have approximately 20 or more that will be working tomorrow from 6 p.m. to about 2 o’clock in the morning,” said Buffalo Springs Police Chief, Stewart Naron.
"Don't worry about the handshakes and bumps. Come out and be with your family and enjoy what we've got - and let's maintain all of this for everyone's safety."
Naron says they were going to ask folks to wear masks even before Governor Abbott's Executive Order mandating them on Thursday.
"I can't just look at you and say, 'You don't have it and you're not going to give it to anyone else.'"
Buffalo Springs Lake officials said if you purchased a wristband between before July 2, you only pay the current general admission. On July 3, adult prices will be $15.
Season Passes will be accepted and they will have staff manning the kiosk gate for quicker entry onto the lake.
Pre-purchased wristbands will also be sent through the kiosk gate.
