Highway 68 near Courtland reopens after mudslides

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 68 near Courtland reopened at 2 p.m. Thursday after debris was cleared from a mudslide that occurred earlier this week after heavy rainfall.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation said excess water drainage from crop fields on top of the hill may be destabilizing the hillside.
MnDOT attempted to stabilize the hillside last year by building graduated steps and by planting vegetation with deep roots.
“It makes us a little nervous,” said maintenance superintendent Tony DeSantiago. “Any time we have a rain right now, the soil is saturated, and any time we have a rain we’re keeping a close eye on it. We just need people to be a little cautious especially when it’s raining out in this area.”
MnDOT urges the public and motorists to exercise caution when driving on Highway 68 and to watch for falling trees or rocks.
