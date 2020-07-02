Lemonade stands popping up at assisted-living communities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lemonade stands are popping up at assisted-living communities.
Freedom Home Care in Mankato is collaborating with two other home and hospice care organizations to show support for staff at assisted-living communities.
Along with St. Croix Hospice and Adara Home Health, Freedom Home Care is setting up lemonade stands for those who work in surrounding facilities.
“Just because their staff is working so hard to help keep their residents safe and we just wanted to bring a little summer sunshine to them with the lemonade stand,” said Christine Nesser, who handles community outreach for Freedom Home Care. “We’ve actually had some residents that have been able to come out with their masks on, spin the wheel and enjoy a little lemonade too.”
Many assisted-living facilities remained closed to indoor visitors to protect residents from becoming sick.
