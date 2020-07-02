Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic, Mankato Clinic team up at Lake Crystal Clinic

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic teams up with the Mankato Clinic to continue offering health care services at their current clinic location in Lake Crystal.
Under the new arrangement, MCHC will assume ownership and operation of the Lake Crystal Clinic beginning August 1. The facility will be renamed Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic Lake Crystal. Both organizations say they are working together to make this a seamless transition for patients.
There will be some changes to staffing at the Lake Crystal Clinic. One position is open for a full-time provider. One doctor will be retiring, while another will be splitting time between the Lake Crystal and Madelia Clinics beginning August 3.
