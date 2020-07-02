Minnesota health officials support statewide mask requirement; state sees slight increase in cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Health experts are urging Gov. Tim Walz to require masks in public statewide. This comes amid concerns that the spike in coronavirus cases elsewhere could happen in Minnesota.
Governors in several states that are seeing rising numbers have mandated mask use statewide. Medical groups in Minnesota and the state Health Department are backing a mandate. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says the evidence is increasingly clear that masks are effective. Gov. Walz says he’s reevaluating the situation daily.
While Minnesota has seen a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases, driven partly by expanded testing, hospitalizations continue to fall and there’s still no sign of a spike.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 500 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 33,763. Nearly 8,000 of the state’s cases have been connected to Minnesotans in their 20′s.
Blue Earth County is reporting an additional 21 cases today. The county has a total of 442 cases.
There have been 13 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,458.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,143.
Statewide, 274 people are currently hospitalized with 123 in the ICU. 4,112 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
32,163 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 630,427.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 37,210 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
30,132 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
145 people are currently hospitalized with 36 in the ICU.
No new deaths have been reported in Iowa. The total number of deaths tied to COVID-19 remains at 717.
317,400 people have been tested statewide.
