Minnesota Zoo to receive $6 million in funding

The funds were approved yesterday by the Legislative COVID-19 Response Commission. The Zoo was forced to close when the pandemic began back in March. In June, Governor Tim Walz said the attraction was at risk of closing permanently if it didn’t receive the operating funds in his proposed bonding bill. The Minnesota Zoo did open its doors for a drive-thru event in June. With tickets selling out, The Zoo has decided to host another drive-thru event July 6 through the 12th.