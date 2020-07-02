Plaques placed In front of historic homes in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato’s Historic Walking Tour is now offering a closer look at some historic homes.
As a part of the Historic Recognition Program, the City recently installed plaques in front of historic North Mankato homes. Anyone is invited to check them out. The city is still open to adding some more historic homes to their list. If residents are interested in having their residence recognized, you can submit a form to the city for review.
To learn more visit www.northmankato.com/history
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.