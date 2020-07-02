Protecting your dogs ahead of and during the 4th of july firework celebrations

“Keep your pet inside, especially if they’re newly adopted to you and you don’t know how they act. I would definitely open up the downstairs so they can hide or the bathroom or maybe they like to hide in the closet. As humans, we like to try and cuddle them and hug them and that makes us feel better that we’re making them feel better, but a lot of times what they want to do is hide. So, give them their space. Whatever it is that makes them feel comfortable let them do that if it is safe,” certified veterinary technician behavior specialist at the Minnesota Valley Pet Hospital Nicole Lueck said.