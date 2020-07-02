The Silo Art Project is completed after 2-years of work by Guido van Helten

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A two-year project sees its end.
The 135-ft tall mural featured on three sides of the Ardent Mills grain silos is now complete for residents, the region and tourists to absorb.
This mural is one of countless creative outlets that exist in the Mankato area.
“There’s so much artistic and creative talent in this region and a lot of artists hiding in plain sight, so having something so visibly prominent in the area has really inspired people to think big,” interim director of the TwinRivers art council Janie Hanson said.
Most notably, the mural showcases the artist Guido van Helten’s discoveries surrounding color and culture at Education Day at the Mahkato Pow Wow in 2018.
“This mural is intended to spark pride in our community and appreciation of the variety of cultures that are here and to spark meaningful conversation and learn from each other,” Hanson said.
The best view of the piece is to drive across Veteran’s Memorial Bridge to capture the view from afar.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.