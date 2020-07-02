Staying safe while swimming this summer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The pandemic sparked a big jump in home pool sales across the country, and that has some local experts reaching out with advice for those looking to take a swim.
Before taking a dip, aquatics experts advise families to have a conversation about pool rules. For those with an in-ground pool, it’s important to stay away from the drains. If someone does fall in the water, experts say you should never jump after them. Instead, find a flotation device that you can throw to them. It’s also important to understand the purpose of wearing a life jacket.
“One of the things that people tend to overlook is that if they put a lifejacket on a kid that’s it. That’s the safety measure that they have and that’s scary because you do want to supervise. The lifejacket is n’t going to swim for the kid if the kid doesn’t have the strength and they tip over the lifejacket isn’t going to help. It will keep the person above water but if their face is underwater that’s defeating the purpose,” says Jose Rosales Yepez, Aquatics Director at the Mankato Family YMCA.
Lifejackets should also always be U.S. Coast Guard Approved. The Mankato Family YMCA is working on implementing a Saftey Around Water Program for families in the coming weeks..The course plans to cover topics like CPR, backyard pools, and boating safety.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.