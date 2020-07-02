United Hospital District sells former building

WINNEBAGO, Minn. (KEYC) - United Hospital District announcing the sale of its former adolescent treatment building to a local school.
Genesis Classical Academy is taking over the building in Winnebago.
The space became available after UHD closed the Adolescent Treatment Center program due to years of low reimbursement and low census and finally the pandemic. The owners wanted to find a way to keep the building local. Genesis Classical Academy has been operating at another location in Winnebago since opening five years ago.
GCA expects its new facility will be ready in time to greet students at the beginning of the upcoming school year.
